Edinburg - Gertrudis "Tulitas" Palacios died peacefully, Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg, at the age of 93, after a long but brave battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Gertrudis was born in Mexico, immigrated to the U.S. where she became a Naturalized Citizen, and lived in Edinburg for over 65 years.



Gertrudis was a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a Lector, Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister, and enjoyed making Baptismal vests for many years, as well as, assisting with the Parish Annual Kermesse. She was also an excellent cook, seamstress, baker, and enjoyed gardening.



Gertrudis will be forever remembered by her loved ones and friends as a strong, faithful servant of God and family.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Palacios Sr.; and a son, Jaime Palacios.



Mrs. Palacios is survived by six children, Fidel (Rosalinda) Palacios Jr., Maria Eugenia Palacios, Rosa Linda (Felix) Rodriguez, Rodolfo Palacios, Blanca Luz (Reynaldo) Garza, all of Edinburg, Christopher Michael (Andrea) Palacios of Honolulu, Hawaii; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank her Providers from Palm Valley HHA, Mary Oliva, Soledad Montelongo, and Monica Lerma, for their dedication and tender care, as well as, Amara Hospice for their support these last few years.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, February 3, 2019, and from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, February 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary