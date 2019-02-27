|
Edinburg - Guadalupe "Lupio" Elizondo Jr., 71, left to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence in Edinburg. He was born to Guadalupe Elizondo and Francisca Salinas on November 19, 1947 in McAllen. Guadalupe honorably served in the US Army. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Sonia Elizondo of McAllen; granddaughter, Lucy Cervantes of McAllen; brother, Paz Elizondo of McAllen; nephew, Roger Gonzalez of Edinburg and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9 am to 11 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Military Honors to be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2019