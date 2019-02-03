Edinburg - Guadalupe (Lupita) Quezada, loving mother and grandmother, went home to be with our Lord on January 31, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Santa Librada, Tamaulipas to Odilon and Angelita Cavazos.



She is preceded in death by parents, Odilon and Angelita Cavazos, brothers: Jose Angel Cavazos, Manuel Cavazos and Antonio Cavazos; sister: Ofelia Quintero.



She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jose Quezada, five daughters and one son: Gloria Alcoser (Hector), Flor Navarro (Daniel), Lydia Elizondo (David), Connie Fuentes (Baldemar, Jr.), Jaime Quezada (Marta), Eva Blanco (Carlos) and seventeen grandchildren (twelve granddaughters and five grandsons). In addition, surviving are two siblings, Jose Cavazos and Reyes Garcia.



Family will be receiving friends and family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission, Texas. Funeral Mass will be officiated Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11 am at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church 621 W Main Ave, in Alton, Texas. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Palmview, Texas.