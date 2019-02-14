Edinburg, TX - Edinburg - On Monday, February 11, 2019, Gwyn B Robinson, 75, was called home to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. During her last days on this Earth she was surrounded by her loving family. Gwyn was born on July 7, 1943 in Dover, Ohio. She grew up on the shores of Atwood Lake in Atwood, Ohio where she spent her younger years exploring the woods, riding her horse, hunting for arrowheads, and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors that she so dearly loved.



From 1978 to 2004 she owned and operated Brownwood Christian Preschool and Daycare in McAllen, Texas where she directly impacted and improved the lives of countless children of whose care she was entrusted. To this day many of her former students and employees remember her for her great kindness, love and generosity.



She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Dennis Robinson and by her loving and grateful son, Eric Schumert and his wife Ana. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Brown and her two nephews, David and Bryan Brown.



The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to all of the doctors and staff of Doctors Hospital at Renaissance who provided their care and to offer special thanks to Joy Barcelona, RN, and Patricia Olveda, RN, who went above and beyond in providing assistance not only to Gwyn, but to her family as well.



A brief graveside service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens located at 3611 N. Taylor Road in Mission, Texas. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary