Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Emken-Linton Funeral Home 5100 Emmett F Lowry Expressway Texas City , TX 77591 Rosary 7:00 PM Emken-Linton Funeral Home 5100 Emmett F Lowry Expressway Texas City , TX 77591 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church Helen Ann (Krell) Decker

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Texas City - Helen Ann Krell Decker, 69 years young, left all her ailments of body behind and took her zest for life to her new home in Heaven on January 27, 2019. Born to Eulogia Solis and Albert Raymond Krell she entered this world as the oldest of four children on April 4, 1949. Along with her siblings Marie, Raymond and Elizabeth she spent her early years in Mercedes, Texas and later the family moved to La Feria, Texas where she went to school. Helen graduated from La Feria High School as Valedictorian of her class and then entered Pan American University- now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She graduated college Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. and Master's degree in Mathematics and Education.



During her senior year in high school while working in the Arcadia Theater in Harlingen, Texas she met her future husband to be, Arthur Decker. They were married July 26, 1968. Arthur and Helen celebrated their 50th year of marriage in July of 2018.



Helen began her professional career teaching mathematics in 1970 at Lamar Junior High in McAllen ISD. Art and Helen moved into their new house in McAllen, Texas and on March 17, 1978 they were blessed with a daughter they named Rachel Lynn. That same year Art accepted a teaching position at Texas A&M University in Galveston which required a move and therefore they settled in Texas City, Texas. Shortly thereafter Helen accepted a mathematics teaching position at La Marque High School. On January 9, 1985 she gave birth to her son Arthur Ryan Decker. In 1986 Helen accepted a mathematics teaching position at La Porte ISD in La Porte, Texas where she worked until 2011.



Since retiring from La Porte ISD in 2011 Helen taught mathematics at Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory Academy in Houston, Texas. She considered this to be some of the most fulfilling work of her long career.



During her lifetime Helen was an active member in many organizations including Delta Zeta Sorority, Kappa Delta Pi, and President of Alpha Delta Kappa. She was a life member of Texas State Teachers Association, National Education Association, Classroom Teachers Association, La Porte Chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and Houston Area Calculus Teachers.



Helen was also very active in St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas. She operated the Parish religious article store for many years. She was also an active member of the Parish Altar Society.



Helen was an avid outdoors woman and hunted many whitetail deer on the family Ranch in Freer, Texas. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband and their children. Helen was also an avid reader and while hunting in her deer blind she would pull out her Kindle and finish a novel.



Helen and her family traveled extensively all over the United States and Mexico. They took a vacation every summer and Destin, Florida was her favorite destination.



Helen is preceded in death by her father Albert, mother Eulogia, her brother Ray, Aunt Tommie Brown, as well as many other relatives.



Helen is survived by her husband, Arthur Roy Decker of Texas City, TX, her daughter, Rachel Lynn Decker of Murphy, TX, granddaughters, Regan and Samantha, her son, Arthur Ryan Decker of League City, TX, sister Elizabeth and husband Ernest Decker of Kyle, TX, Sister Marie and husband Gary Hankins of Aliceville, AL. Aunt Mae Krell Barfield of Harlingen, TX, Aunt Dora Solis Jenkins of Houston, TX, cousin Ben Solis of Houston, TX, cousin Gloria Solis of Mercedes, TX. Nephew Jay Hankins of Watkinsville, GA, nephew Eric Hankins of Aliceville, AL, nephew Ernest Wayne Decker of Sierra Vista, AZ, nephew Michael Hankins of Aliceville, AL, nephew Michael Krell, nephew David Decker of Oregon, nephew Sin Jon Merrick of Austin, TX, niece Kelly Decker of Austin, TX, niece Tina Decker of Kyle, TX, niece Becky Merrick of Austin, TX, niece Jennifer Decker Garfield of San Antonio, TX, niece Dorothy Winter of San Antonio, TX, brother and sister in law Frank and Sally Decker of San Antonio, TX.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East. A reception will follow burial at Ponzini Hall in Texas City. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston, 6700 Mount Carmel St. Houston, TX 77087. Donations can be made through www.CristoReyJesuit.org. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 2, 2019