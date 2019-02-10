Alamo - Our beloved mother, Hermila E. Garza, 101, departed this world on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:20 p.m. to the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to be greeted by her husband, Mariano Garza, and a long list of family and friends



Hermila was born to Melecio and Refugia Cantu Espinosa of Alamo on April 3, 1917. She married our father on June 28, 1942.



She was blessed with eight surviving children, Rogelio (+Alicia) Garza, Maria del Rosario (Erasmo) Lopez, Mariano (Armandina) Garza Jr., Maria del Refugio (Gilbert) De Leon, Artemio (Diana G.) Garza, Ramiro (Diana T.) Garza, Ruben (Estella) Garza, Roel (Jennifer) Garza; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Bertha (Lupe) Torres, Socorro (Jose) Trejo, Ramiro Espinosa Hayes.



Our mother was a firm believer of The Holy Trinity, praying the Holy Rosary, reading the Holy Bible, and thanking God for his mercifulness. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially her 100th birthday celebration, loved gardening and could spend hours watering her flowers.



We would like to give special thanks to Georgina Sanchez, her provider for 19 years. Mom loved her as another member of the family and we are very grateful for her loving care of Mom. We, the sisters and brothers of Mariano Jr., would like to express our gratefulness to him and Armandina for all their loving care of Mom. We love you. Grandma Mila was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished with beautiful memories. Special thanks to Arturo Escobedo who for so many years took mom Holy Communion and prayed with her. To Comfort House, no words can express our gratitude for their help caring for mom the last four days of her life. Angels do exist on earth. We were blessed to have known them.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Holy Rosary today, February 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary