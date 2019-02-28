ALAMO - Irene N. Banda, 89, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 26, 2019, peacefully at her residence in Alamo.



Born in California, she was a lifetime resident of Alamo. Ms. Banda dedicated her life to her husband and children. Her family was the center of her heart, she had a special saying for her children when they visited her, "Love You Baby, See You Around". Irene is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Banda.



Ms. Banda is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Pedro Banda; twelve children, Pete (Maria) Banda, Jr., Candelario Banda, Gilbert (Sara) Banda, Nancy Jimenez, Gloria Banda (David Gonzales), Stella (Trinidad ) Ramon, Irene (Joey) Mandiola, Pablo (Rose) Banda, William (Maria) Banda, Christina Banda Lopez, Frank Banda, Julio (Maria) Banda; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, February 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Assembly of God in McAllen. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary