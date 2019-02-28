Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Banda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene N. Banda


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene N. Banda Obituary
ALAMO - Irene N. Banda, 89, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 26, 2019, peacefully at her residence in Alamo.

Born in California, she was a lifetime resident of Alamo. Ms. Banda dedicated her life to her husband and children. Her family was the center of her heart, she had a special saying for her children when they visited her, "Love You Baby, See You Around". Irene is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Banda.

Ms. Banda is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Pedro Banda; twelve children, Pete (Maria) Banda, Jr., Candelario Banda, Gilbert (Sara) Banda, Nancy Jimenez, Gloria Banda (David Gonzales), Stella (Trinidad ) Ramon, Irene (Joey) Mandiola, Pablo (Rose) Banda, William (Maria) Banda, Christina Banda Lopez, Frank Banda, Julio (Maria) Banda; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, February 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Assembly of God in McAllen. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now