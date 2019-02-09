San Antonio, TX - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Jaime Palomo, age 64, passed away on January 19, 2019 in San Antonio. Jaime was born January 8, 1955 to Jose C. and Elena R. Palomo in Edinburg, TX. He graduated from Edinburg HS where he excelled in football and track and field. Jaime went on to work and raise a family in San Antonio, TX. He taught his sons to work hard and to value family. He cared deeply for his grandchildren and took pride in their accomplishments. He is survived by his children: Daniel Palomo, James Palomo, and Nathan Palomo; his siblings: Criselda Kaden, Jose Samuel Palomo, Patricia Loya, and Mario Palomo; and his grandchildren: Johannah Palomo, Joshua Palomo, and Jaxon Palomo. He was respected and loved by many and will be missed. Family and friends are welcome to attend a rosary on Friday Feb. 15th at 6:00 pm and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary