Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Joe "Joey" Martinez Jr.

Joe "Joey" Martinez Jr. Obituary
Mercedes - Joe "Joey" Martinez, Jr., 54, passed away on February 1, 2019 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. Preceded in death by: brother Albert Martinez; Grandparents: Hilario and Beatriz Martinez of Mercedes and Pedro and Victoriana Salinas of Progresso, TX . Surviving him are his parents: Jose L. Martinez, Sr. and Frances Salinas Martinez; 3 sons: Mark Joseph Martinez; Bryan Albert Martinez; Derek Martinez; sister: Mary (Lee) Wallace.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be held today February 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. There will not be burial services, as cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019
