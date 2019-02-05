McAllen - Jose Angel "Pepe" Gomez, 84 years young, went to our Lord Sunday, February 3, 2019.



Jose was a 1953 graduate of PSJA High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with pride and dignity from 1957 to 1961. He was a member of Co. E 1st ABN BG, 325th Infantry and was decorated with the Parachutist medal. His specialty was Heavy Weapons Infantry. Jose lived in Indiana and was employed by Dow Chemical. In 1992, he moved to Pharr and was employed by PSJA ISD until his retirement in 2001.



Pepe was a kind and generous family man who was quick to offer a smile and a loving embrace. With a twinkle in his eye and a warm smile, he always greeted family and friends with a loving heart.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Celia Gomez; a sister, Elva G. Martinez; a brother, Ernesto "Ernie" Gomez; in-laws, Guadalupe (Donato) and Francisco Gomez; four sisters in law, Frances "Panchita" Gonzalez, Angie Hofer, Graciela Gongora, and Virginia Ramirez.



Jose is survived by his wife, Rosalinda G. Gomez of Pharr/McAllen; four children, Joe (Angie), Maria, Michael, and Valerie, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; stepchildren include A. Mario Trevino of Pharr, H. Rene Trevino of Austin, Dr. Lorie Ochoa of Katy, Marizza (Tom) Piche of Stamford, CT, Richard "Richie" (Raychel) Trevino of Cypress; nine grandchildren, including Leland and Roman Gomez; Alex, Katie and Jessie Golay; Nicole Adams, Miariah, Miranda, and Daisy Gomez; three great-grandchildren including Trystan, Quentin, and Izzabella Adams; 10 step-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Mario Trevino III, Eva Linda and H. Rene Jr., Dylan and Lauren Ochoa, Randy and Roman Glancey, and Catherine and Austin Trevino; two brothers-in-law, Mario (Amanda) and Donato Gomez.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 93.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.