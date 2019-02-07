Edinburg - Jose Cantu, Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday February 5, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.



He was born in Edinburg on January 19, 1952, the oldest son of Jose Cantu and Andrea Martinez. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 1971 and earned an associate degree in accounting from South Texas Vo-Tech. He was an all-star baseball player in his youth. Mr. Cantu had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. We will miss his smile, funny phrases and jokes.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Isabel Soto and Lydia Romo.



He is survived by his children, Eric (Ester) Cantu and Marlo (Esmer) Cantu; siblings, Rosita (Luis) De Anda, Dominga (Marcelino) Ybarra, Juan (Nellie) Cantu, Jesus (Rosie) Cantu, Eva (Frank) Gonzalez, Luis (Shelly) Cantu, Javier (Elsa) Cantu, Jaime Cantu; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Honored to serve as his pallbearers are his brothers and son.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton Rd. in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



