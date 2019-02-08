Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Jose Luis Munoz Obituary
Hidalgo - Jose Luis Munoz, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fermin and Raymunda Munoz; three brothers, Jesus Celso Munoz, Rodolfo Munoz, and Reynaldo Munoz; and a sister, Maria Ofelia Munoz.

Jose Luis is survived by his wife, Leticia Munoz of McAllen; two daughters, Noemi Munoz of Seattle, Washington and Natalie Munoz of McAllen; two brothers, Catarino Munoz, Pedro (Oralia) Munoz; and three sisters, Rosa (Jose Luis) Zavala, Josefina Munoz, Maria Elena Munoz (Juan Carlos) Rodriguez, all of Hidalgo.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, February 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Iglesia de la Comunidad in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019
