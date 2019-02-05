McAllen - Juan Rivera III, 36, went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.



He is preceded in death by his mother Norma Rivera; his brother Joseph Michael Rivera and his sister Jennifer Mendez.



He is survived by his father Juan Rivera Jr.; his wife Yesenia Rivera; his daughter Selina Taliaferro(Brian); his grandchildren Jordan, Mayvis and Kristin; his brother-in-law Rick Mendez; and by his nieces Emilia and Abiggail Mendez.



In Loving Memory of a great husband, son, brother, cousin and friend, you will be truly missed. Your memory will live through your music and the memories we made along the way. Shine bright with all the greats.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance from 1:00 pm to midnight with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Family Church, 2322 N McColl Rd. McAllen, Tx 78501 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary