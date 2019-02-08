Services Kreidler Funeral Home 314 North 10th Street McAllen , TX 78501 (956) 686-0234 Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Fletcher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Kenneth Charles Fletcher Sr.

Obituary Condolences Pharr - Dr. Kenneth Charles Fletcher Sr. of Pharr, TX passed away at his home on February 2nd, 2019. Dr. Fletcher was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Hanson Fletcher and Father Jack Fletcher. Dr. Fletcher is survived by Kenneth Charles Fletcher, Jr., Evan Alexander Fletcher, and many colleagues and friends.



Born in Detroit, Michigan into a military family, much of Dr. Fletcher's childhood was spent in Paris, France and San Antonio, TX. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, TX, Dr. Fletcher began his post-secondary education at San Antonio College, during which he was a zoo keeper at the San Antonio Zoo. After his basic education courses were satisfied at San Antonio College, he went on to Trinity University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology. Following his achievements at Trinity, Dr. Fletcher began his studies at Texas A &M School of Veterinary Science.



Following his graduation from Texas A&M as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (or Dumb Veterinary Man, in his words), Dr. Fletcher was back where his passion for animals and hard work started; the San Antonio Zoo. After being a zoo veterinarian, Dr. Fletcher has impacted many communities around the state of Texas through his exotic and small animal care. Also known as "Birdoc", Dr. Fletcher worked to develop new techniques for sexing birds as well as infrared candling of emu eggs. These procedures and practices lead Dr. Fletcher all over the globe, presenting at many international veterinary science conferences and the publishing of multiple articles in peer-reviewed journals.



Beyond his passion for animals, he had an undying wit and sense of humor. While most people could not tell if he was serious or not, Dr. Fletcher loved making people laugh. Dr. Fletcher was also extremely devoted to community service and the environment. He was a member of the Pharr Planning and Zoning Commission and has submitted an open records request for every document Pharr has ever had. Dr. Fletcher was also working towards becoming a certified arborist. His hobbies included fishing while also fighting sea sickness by chewing on a ginger root, walking faster than anyone else, swimming while wearing pants, and reading any kind of medical research, only to name a few. Dr. Fletcher was always quiet and shy at first, but once he got to know you, he brought so much depth to everyone's lives. He is loved and will be missed very much.



Services for Dr. Fletcher will be at Kreidler Funeral Home 314 N. 10th St. McAllen, TX 78501 on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the San Antonio Zooligical Society https://sazoo.org/donate/ Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries