Edinburg - Marco Antonio Bautista, 33, left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. He was born to Albert Bautista & Clara Martinez on April 19, 1985 in McAllen. Marco was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 15 years, Pamela Barbosa and their children: Victoria Nicole Bautista, Derek Lee Barbosa, Amerisse Jezel Bautista, Analisa Marie Bautista and Anaissa Lizette Bautista. He will also be greatly missed by his father, Albert (Belinda) R. Bautista; mother, Clara Bautista; siblings: Clarissa Bautista Hudson, Raul Izeta; paternal grandparents: Perfecto (†Rosalia) Bautista; maternal grandparents: Ramon and Amanda Martinez and his family-in-love: Joe Robert Barbosa Sr., Elizabeth Yglecias, Nicole Barbosa, Joe Robert Barbosa Jr., Michael A. Barbosa and Bonnie Barbosa. Having the honor of serving as pallbearers are: Joe Robert Barbosa Jr., Michael Anthony Barbosa, Raul Izeta, Victor Donte Hudson, Antonio Saenz Jr. and Fernando Casanova. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 3 pm to Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm on Sunday at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral services will take place at 2 pm, Monday, February 4, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 3, 2019