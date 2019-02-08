Edinburg - Margarita Longoria, of Edinburg, entered eternal life with our glorious God on January 29, 2019, at Amara Hospice Facility surrounded by her family.



Margaret was born on July 31, 1948 in Edinburg, Texas to Marcelino and Guadalupe Longoria. Margaret was a natural beauty who turned heads when she walked in a room. She always had an eye for fashion and decor and we all wanted to be like her. Mostly, she was kind and loving. Margaret was always there for her family and worked selflessly to provide for her children. Through her sacrifices, she taught them to work hard, to never give up, to be strong and to trust in God. She enjoyed having fun with her grandchildren, sometimes playing games or getting on carnival rides with them. Sadly, Alzheimer's disease overcame her at an early age. Though we will never know what she was thinking during her final days, we hope that she was able to feel the love that surrounded her and that we were able to portray to her what an amazing and well-loved woman she was.



Awaiting her in heaven are her parents; her brother, Domingo Longoria and her beautiful granddaughter, Chanel Trevino Salinas. She is survived by her former spouse, Cayetano Trevino and their three children, Dennis (Besalia) Trevino, Theresa (Andrew) Arthur, and Cayetano (Sonia) Trevino. She was also blessed to still have her brothers, Arturo and Alfonso Longoria and three loving sisters, Gloria Gonzales, Irma Guzman and Clarinda Longoria. Also left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.



A celebration of life will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am Saturday February 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary