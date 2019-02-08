|
Mission - Maria de Jesus Serna Reyes, 96, passed away on February 6, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was preceded in death by her parents; Andres Serna and Maria Atilana Martinez, her husband, Domingo Reyes, her son, Eulalio Reyes, granddaughter, Maria de Jesus Nieto, three brothers, three sisters and her son in law, Leonardo S. Limas.
She is survived by her children; Rosa Maria Reyes Limas, Guadalupe (Janie) Reyes, Monce Reyes, Mary (Ruben Jr.) Cano from Ricardo, Texas, Diana Reyes, Jose Reyes, Ana (Hector) Rosales, Delia R. (Enrique) Vecchio from Austin, Texas, Rene Reyes, 33 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Leonardo S. Limas Jr., Guadalupe Reyes Jr., Francisco Reyes, Andres Cano, Ruben Cano III, Domingo Reyes, Heriberto Nieto Jr., Enrique Vecchio Jr., and Andres Eulalio Vecchio.
Visitation will be held, Friday, February 8, 2019, from 1-9 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019