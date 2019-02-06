Rio Grande City - Maria (Cuca) Perez-Vieyra, aged 83, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at home in Rio Grande City. She was accompanied by both her daughters, Martha Lopez, and Maxine P. Vieyra. Maria died of complications of Alzheimer's disease. She is originally from the beautiful state of Michoacan, Mexico. One of her frequent requests throughout her illness was to go home to see family and friends in Michoacan.



Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Perez. She decided to join him two years after his passing. Maria leaves behind many great memories amongst her friends and family.



Services for Maria will be held at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 1pm - 7pm, followed a Rosary at 7pm - 8pm. Mass will be held at (church in La Puerta) at 10am. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary