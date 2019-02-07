|
Pharr - Maria Ninfa Fontecha, 87, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at The Heights at Alamo.
Ms. Fontecha had lived in Pharr for 21 years and was a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Beatriz Garza; a sister, Irma DeAnda; and four brothers, Benancio Garza, Gilberto Garza, Juan Garza, and Arnoldo Garza.
Ms. Fontecha is survived by three children, Efren (Triana) Fontecha of Houston, TX, Irasema (Glen) Scherwinski of Appleton, Wisconsin, Hector (Sofia) Fontecha, of Garland, TX; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Yolanda Munoz; and three brothers, Federico Garza, Olivero Garza, Ricardo Garza, all of Pharr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Magic Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2019