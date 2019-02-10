Belton, TX - (May 03, 1924-February 01, 2019)



Marie Katherine Bartnesky, 94, of Belton, died peacefully Friday, February 1, 2019 at her daugther's home in Belton under Scott and White Hospice care. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15th from 6pm-8pm and a Rosary at 7pm at Memorial Funeral Home, Edinburg, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 2pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edinburg, Texas. Graveside to follow mass at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mission, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Scott and White Hospice of Temple, Texas in her memory.



Marie was born May 3, 1924 in Bushton, Kansas, the daugther of William Joseph Keiser and Clara Frances Wenke Keiser. She married Albin (Barney) Daniel Bartnesky in Seaside, Oregon and he died in 1984. She later married Thomas Lee George in 1994 in Edinburg and he died in 2002. She lived in Hargill and Edinburg most of her life and graduated from Edinburg High School in 1941. She was a founding member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was involved in St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Alter Society. She worked numerous years at Hidalgo County Tax Office and was Election Judge until she moved to Belton in 1998. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, Texas until her death.



Survivors include one daugther Mary Frances Serota and husband Frank Roger of Belton. Three sons: Albin Daniel Bartnesky Jr. of Sun City, Florida, Kenneth Lawrence Bartnesky and wife Paula of Caldwell, Texas and Mark Stephen Bartnesky and wife Suzette of Thibodaux, Lousiana; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary