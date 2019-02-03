Lakewood, CO - Mary Alice (Shrum) Peek Mundell - Mary Mundell passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Born Mary Alice Shrum May 7, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas, she lived most of her life in South Texas although her last years were spent in residential care homes in Colorado. She was widowed in 1978 by her first husband Lee Laverne Peek, a resident of McAllen, Texas, and was widowed by her last husband William H. Mundell, a resident of Polk City, Iowa, in 2012. She is survived by her three sisters Margaret Stamps of Arizona, Sara Ribble of Texas and Susan Vige of Louisiana; her only child, daughter Yvonne (Peek) Durham of Littleton, Colorado and her husband Kerry, and by William H. Mundell's two daughters Patricia (Mundell) Miller with her family, and Cheri (Mundell) Tefft with her family, both residents of Iowa. Mary Mundell is also survived by two granddaughters Jennifer (Durham) Morrison of Golden, Colorado, with her family, as well as Alyssa (Durham) Henry of Milford, Massachusetts, with her family. There will be a private memorial service. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary