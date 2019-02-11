|
Donna - Mary Ellen Mata, age 70 passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019. Mary was born June 11, 1948 to + Eloisa Handy and + Frank Handy.
Mary was a true Christian she loved going to church and singing to her Lord and Savior. She loved going to the beach with family and friends. Family was everything to her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Saul Mata; daughter Celina Mata; and daughter Julie Carranza; brother Chancey Handy, brother Danny Handy, brother Modesto Handy and sister Ninfa Handy.
Mary was preceded in death by; daughter + Ann Marie Mata; father + Frank Handy and mother + Eloisa Handy; brother + Frank Handy and sister + Guadalupe Elliott.
A visitation for Mary will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Open Door Baptist Church, 401 S Milano Rd, Weslaco, TX, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Mata family.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2019