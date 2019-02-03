Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Maxine Peek (Peek) Masters' Obituary
San Antonio - Maxine Peek Masters passed peacefully at Kindred Hospice in San Antonio, Texas on January 23rd, 2019 after unexpectedly suffering a stroke on Christmas Day 2018. Maxine was born in McAllen Texas on June 17, 1939 to parents Harry Harrison Peek and Teodula Garcia Peek. She is survived by: her husband of 39 years Benjamin Franklin Masters Sr. of Kerrville Texas, her brother Max Peek of Austin Texas, and her sister Madeline Saenz of McAllen Texas. Maxine is also survived by her four children: Sylvania Morales Reyna, Marlene Morales, Martha Morales McIntyre, and Leonel Morales Jr., and five stepchildren: Ben F. Masters Jr., Bobby Masters, Carolyn Franz, Byron Scott Masters, and Major Masters, as well as 14 grandchildren from her blended family.

A memorial service in honor of Maxine Peek Masters will be held at 11am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway, in San Antonio Texas, with a burial following at 2:30pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Maxine's family will host a hospitality reception for all guests beginning at 10am prior to the memorial service, followed with a luncheon (on premises) prior to the burial. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 3, 2019
