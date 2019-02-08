Mission/McAllen - Mr. Noe M. Cantu,67, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home in Mission. Noe was born on March 4, 1951 in McAllen, Texas to Virgilio and Lydia (Menchaca) Cantu. Noe was the owner and operator of A-Cantu Bail Bonds in McAllen for more than 20 years. Noe had recently retired in 2018, leaving his children to continue to run the business he and his beloved wife built. Noe proudly served his country with the United States Army.



Noe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alma Nellie Cantu



Left to cherish his memory are his loving children; Claudia Cantu-Flores (Rene ), Amanda Noemi Cantu,MD (Adrian), Ricardo Canales Jr., (Monica ); Siblings- Virgilio (Florencia) Cantu,Jr., Maria Imelda (Rey) Sanchez, Juan Eliberto (Lucy) Cantu, Belinda (Paublo) Mendoza, Cynthia (Jose) Garcia, Roel (Nelly) Cantu; three grandchildren- Adam Canales, Rene Sebastian Flores, and Roman Santiago Flores.



In Loving memory of the best DAD.......



He never looked for Praise's



He was never one to boast



He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most.



His dreams were softly spoken



His wants were very few all he needed was to see his children's dreams come true.



He was always there. A firm foundation through all our storms of life



A sturdy hand to hold on to



In times of stress and strife.



A true best friend we could turn to when times were good or bad



One of our greatest blessings



The man that we called DAD.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan in McAllen from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission. Services will concluded immediately following the funeral services. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary