Mission - Orfelinda M Garcia, 89, went to meet the Lord surrounded by her children and family on February 11, 2019, at the Bridges at Mission. She was born on July 6, 1929 to Arnulfo and Romula Madrigal. Orfelinda was a talented, self-trained florist that served the Mission community for over 30 years. She was a very loving and caring mother. After the loss of her husband in 1972, she raised her children and managed the family business. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church until her retirement , and for the last six years she has called the Bridges at Mission her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband Adalberto Garcia; son Carlos Garcia; brother Rene Madrigal; sisters Minerva Madrigal and Tochita Madrigal.



Orfelinda is survived by her children Adalberto (Rosie) Garcia Jr., Ricardo (Veronica) Garcia, Carmen Garcia Gonzalez; grandchildren Vanessa (Michael) McKee, Rosette (Michael) Powell, Roxanne Garcia, Frankie Gonzalez, Carina Gonzalez, Daniella Garcia, and Darianna Garcia. She was also survived by two great grandchildren Sydney McKee and Sadie McKee.



The family would like to sincerely thank to the management and staff of the Bridges, Kendrid Hospice, Dr. Nelson Kalaf, and her caregiver Martha DeAnde for their excellent care given to their mother.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 1-9pm with a 7p rosary a Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2019