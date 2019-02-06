|
|
Mission - Osmen Mar, age 18, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 28, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was a native of Mission.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Lee Mar of Mission, his father, Raul Alfonso Perez of McAllen, siblings, Sidney Mar, Trevor Mar & Harley Lee Mar all of Mission, Elyssa Perez, A.J. Perez, Kevin Perez & Daniel Perez all of McAllen, maternal grandparents, Maria Mar of Mission & Robert Lee Mar of McAllen, paternal grandparents, Naid Bradley & Raul Perez, Sr. of McAllen, aunts, Myra Mar of Mission, Yvette Perez of Rosenburg, Christina Diaz of McAllen, uncles, Armando Reyna Jr. of Mission, Rogelio Perez & Raul Perez, Jr. of McAllen.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019