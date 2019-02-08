Los Fresnos - Sra. Raquel Sanchez de Leon, aged 105, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on February 6, 2019. Sra. Raquel was born in Cameron County, Texas on September 17, 1913. She lived her entire life in Cameron County, where she met her husband, married, and raised a family of six children.



She is preceded in death by her husband Sr. Daniel de Leon, a direct descendant of Don Martin de Leon, founder of the city of Victoria, Texas, as well as by two sons, an infant son named Francisco and an adult son, Ruben (Odelia).



Sra. Raquel came from a large family, all of whom preceded her in death-her parents Antonio Sanchez and Donaciana Ramirez Sanchez and seven siblings: Antonio, Liberato, Francisco, Hijinio, Federico, Jose and Isabel Sanchez Abrego.



She is survived by her five children: Victoria de Leon Cortez (Reynaldo Cortez, deceased), Viola de Leon Teeter (Jim Teeter (Lt. Col. Ret.), Roberto de Leon (Suzanne), Anita de Leon Vela (Reyes Vela, deceased) and Ramon de Leon, D.D.S. (Yolanda); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Sra. Raquel left her family an extraordinary legacy, one of strength and family loyalty. Her profound sense of right and wrong was taught by living her life by example for her children. Although of limited formal education she was bilingual and she never stopped learning, always encouraging her children to pursue a higher education, which they did. In fact, even at the age of 105 she was teaching English to her caregivers.



An independent woman with a great sense of humor, she loved gardening, singing, music, and most of all, dancing. Throughout their community she and Don Daniel had a reputation as incredible dancers. More importantly they raised an extraordinary family and left an indelible mark on this world.



The de Leon family would like to thank their mother's caregivers, Cruz Serrata, Bertha Castro, Rosie Ramos, and especially Gabina Olivares who was with her for 18 years. They would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care and thoughtfulness.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Angel Lucy Funeral Home in Los Fresnos, Texas from 5:00 p.m. To 9:00p.m., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Santa Cecilia Catholic Church in Los Fresnos, Texas followed by burial at the Los Cuates Cemetery and a reception at the church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral 1002 E. harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.