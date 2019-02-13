Home

Rodolfo Perez
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral del Angel Palm Valley
Pharr, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral del Angel Palm Valley
Pharr, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley
Pharr, TX
View Map
San Juan - Rodolfo P. Perez, 70, left to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence in San Juan. He was born to Eusebio Perez and Carolina Perez on January 31, 1949 in Rio Grande City. Rodolfo honorably served in the US Army, loved to hunt and was passionate about spending time with his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 48 years, Pura Cano Perez; daughter, Sandra Luz Perez; son, Rodolfo (Veronica) Perez Jr. and 9 grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 2 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeral del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will take place at 10 am, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2019
