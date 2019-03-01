|
|
Edinburg - Samantha Marie Cantu, 27, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Born in Edinburg, Samantha lived there all of her life.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sylvia A. Longoria.
Samantha is survived by her parents, Sandra Phillips, Adolfo Rodriguez, both of Edinburg; stepfather, Placido Rodriguez of Pharr; six sisters, Brittany, Kayla, Kristen, and Hazel Phillips, Tiffany and Destiny Huerta, all of Edinburg; a niece, Rayne Lee; a nephew, King Lee; her aunt, Crystal Luna of Edinburg; and two cousins, Deserrae and Daniel Garcia, III.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2019