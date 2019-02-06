|
Elsa, Texas - Tomas C. Anzaldua, age 65, of Elsa, Texas passed away on Monday February 4, 2019. Tomas was born June 16, 1953.
Tomas is survived by; son Mark Anthony Anzaldua; daughter Leticia Anzaldua Morales (Enrique Jr.); son Tomas Anzaldua Jr. (Jessica); and son Adrian Anzaldua (Jackie); sister Nelly Anzaldua, sister Susana Anzaldua, brother Felipe Anzaldua and sister Alma Anzaldua.
Tomas was preceded in death by his wife Ester R Anzaldua; brother Ignacio Anzaldua and brother Esteban Anzaldua.
A Family Visitation for Tomas will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88,Weslaco,TX), followed with the Public Visitation from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM; and a Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass will be Celebrated in Honor of Tomas on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa, TX; followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX.
Serving as Pallbearers for Tomas are John Morales, Tomas Christopher Anzaldua, Carlos Anthony Anzaldua, Jonathon Aram Anzaldua, Jonathon Gonzalez, Joel Gonzalez, and Honorary Pallbearer Jacob Tyler Morales.
All Funeral Arrangements for Tomas are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco,Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019