Mission - Virginia Kopecki, 92, passed away on February 7, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission. Virginia loved country western music, and always enjoyed dancing. She was a true matriarch and lived for her family. She loved to cook and always had an open place at the table for family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John F. Kopecki, Sr.



Virginia was survived by her children JoAnn (Leonard) Newton, John (Monica) Kopecki, Jr., Betty (Jim) Melhart, James (Mary Beth) Kopecki; grandchildren John Lloyd (Krystal) Newton, Jennifer Hays, Justin (Daisy) Newton, Theresa (Darren) Kotzur, Catherine (Luis) Valdez, Tami (David Gifford) Melhart, Lori Melhart, James (Jessica) Kopecki, and Valerie (Eric) Cannon; and 19 great grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Newton, John Newton, Andres Garza, Chase Kotzur, Chad Kotzur, and J.R. Kopecki.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 6-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary