Mission / Rio Grande City - William John Smedley



For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son: that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16).



William John Smedley, 65, entered eternal life with our glorious God on February 8, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family.



He was born on September 8, 1953 in Rio Grande City to the late Austin Q Miller Smedley and Josefina Guillen Smedley.



John was a 1972 graduate of Rio Grande City High School. He went on to pursue his teaching degree from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX., and was a proud member of the Centennial Class of 1976. He always loved to give someone a "WHOOP" or a "Gig'Em" and even prouder when his three children followed in his footsteps to attend Texas A&M.



John was a coach and an educator for 38 years, who gave unselfishly to his career. His passion was football, and he loved to talk X's and O's with anyone who would listen. He loved to go to the ranch in Falcon so he could hunt and fish, or just simply, enjoy the outdoors barbequing with his family and friends. John had a big heart and loved his wife and family more than anything. His children, and especially his grandchildren, were his pride and joy.



Left to cherish his memories are his love of his life; his wife of 36 1/2 years Diane, his children Nicole (Leonel), Andy (Sarah) and Michael (Sylvia) Smedley, grandchildren Mackenzie, Landon and Lukus Lopez, Miller and George William Smedley, brother Joe Smedley (Olga), sister/brother-in laws Beth (Jaime) Best, Nancy (Kevin) Malone, Daniel (Traci) D'Arcy, nieces/nephews Tiffany, Brittany and Victoria Smedley, Jay Best, Bella and Holden D'Arcy, his cousins Mario Guillen and family, Stephen Guillen and family, his Aunt Minnie Guillen and mother-in-law Patricia D'Arcy.



The family would like to thank his doctors Marcel Twahirwa and Norman Ramirez for the constant care they gave John for the last 16 1/2 years of his illness. Also, the staff of doctors & nurses at Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Solara Hospital for the compassion and excellent care they gave to John and his family. To pastor Ernesto Garcia of St. Paul Lutheran and Pastor Bob Alderman of First Baptist Church for praying with John during his hospital stay.



Services will start on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Will continue Tuesday, 8:00 am - 10:00 am.



He will have a chapel service on Tuesday at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at the Rio Grande City Cemetery. All funeral arrangements are under the care of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX. Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary