William M. "Bill" Nix III

William M. "Bill" Nix III Obituary
McAllen - William "Bill" M. Nix, III, 94, died at his home in McAllen February 6, 2019. Bill was a retired district manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. He was a Vice President of a Savings & Loan and he ran Ben Franklin Craft Store for 10 years. Bill was a member of the McAllen First United Methodist Church, active in the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, a President of the RGV Chamber of Commerce, member of McAllen Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club, served with United Fund, was on the Board of Directors of Vannie Cook Cancer Center, and served as a chairman of the Easter Seals Telethon.

Bill is survived by his wife Peggy and sons, William M. Nix, IV, of Houston, Robert W. Nix of Austin, Richard E. Nix of Denton and Charles E. Nix of Mission.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the F.U.M.C. Building Fund, 4200 N. McColl Rd., McAllen, TX 78504.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 9, 2019
