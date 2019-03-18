|
|
Mr. Brian Glenn McClellan, 61, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away March 15, 2019 in his home,
after an extended illness.
Born August 25, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John Howard McClellan,
Jr. and Pauline Ness (Johnston) McClellan.
He graduated from Waynesboro High School and earned his Associates Degree in Hospitality
and Culinary Arts at Johnson and Wales University, Providence, RI.
He served in the United States Navy.
He was a project manager for IBM, retiring in 2012 due to an injury. He had also worked as a
Real Estate Agent for many years.
Brian put God first and then his family. He was very active in his church and was especially
passionate about the global missions. He was always volunteering in his son's school and with
his Boy Scout Troop #88. He also enjoyed the ocean, traveling, swimming and hunting. He was
a talented cook and a compassionate, genuine man who was caregiver to both of his parents in
their later years. Brian was a person who became good at anything he did in life.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Amy (Godwin) McClellan; his two children:
Fletcher McClellan and Susannah Harris, both of Waynesboro; four brothers: John Kramer
McClellan of New Bloomfield, PA; Thomas Keith McClellan and Richard Edward McClellan of
Buena Vista, PA and Robert Michael McClellan of Aeworth, GA and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Brian's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein Church, 801 Park St.
Waynesboro, PA, with donations earmarked for the missions.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line
condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 18, 2019