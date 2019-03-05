|
|
Edna M. Etter Geiman, age 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born September 17, 1922, in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn Keyser Statler.
Mrs. Geiman worked at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg for 16 years, then briefly at the Greencastle-Antrim High School Cafeteria, and lastly as an assembler for Corning Glassworks in Greencastle for 21 years, retiring in1987. She was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, the auxiliary of the Greencastle Sportsman's Association, and the Chambersburg Women's Club. She loved to cook, bake, travel, hunt, fish, and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Getis of Rye, NY and granddaughter, Leah Getis who resides in New York City; and siblings, Pauline Statler Mellott , Maynard Statler, and Darlene Stater. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwane Etter in 1999 and her second husband, Lewis Geiman in 2014 and two siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
--
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 5, 2019