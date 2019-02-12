|
Grace M. Baylor, 75, of Northeast Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in Quincy Village Nursing Home.
Born August 28, 1943 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert S., Jr. and Martha (Gourley) Baylor.
Grace was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1962 and Shepherd College with the Class of 1967.
She taught Home Economics for Waynesboro Area School District for 30 years. During her teaching career, she was especially proud of her time spent as the cheerleading coach at Antietam Junior High School.
A woman who loved her community, she tirelessly volunteered in many capacitates including Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, Renfrew Museum & Park, Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction and as a book buddy at Fairview Elementary School. She also was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
A lover of needlework, whether sewing, quilting or knitting, she especially enjoyed her time with the Buchanan Quilters.
She is survived by one sister, Martha B. Kirby of Waynesboro; one brother, William G. Baylor of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Mary Jane Hess; and three brothers, Robert S. Baylor, III, John G. Baylor and G. Thomas Baylor.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor David Deatrich officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro PA 17268 or Renfrew Museum & Park, 1010 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2019