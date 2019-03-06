|
|
Helen M. DeShong, 100, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Monday, March 4th, 2019 at her residence.
Helen was born in Hazelwood, PA on September 25, 1918, the daughter of the late Dolla (Decker) and James Hockensmith. She was the widow of Harold E. "Bub" DeShong whom she married on May 29, 1940 and he passed away on September 29, 1998.
Mrs. DeShong graduated from Green Hill High School in 1936, was a member of the Siloam United Methodist Church in Harrisonville, PA where she also served as a Sunday school teacher, the Siloam Women's Society of Christian Services, the Green Hill Civic Club which sponsored the original Fulton County Medical Center's opening in the early 1950's and the Guideons Auxiliary. She was a homemaker and also worked along side her husband on the family dairy farm upon retiring in the early 90's. Helen and Bub loved their farm and their life together. She also enjoyed quilting in her spare time.
She is survived by daughter Ann L. (wife of Al) Sheeley, of Waynesboro, PA, grandchildren Tammy (wife of Rob) Soop, of New Cumberland, PA, Nicki (wife of Jerre) Parson, of McConnellsburg, PA, Robert (husband of Tammy) Morgan, Jr., of Ashburn, VA, Ron (husband of Maria) Morgan, of Great Falls, VA, great grandchildren Lauren (Soop) Detorre, Kaitlin and Devin Soop, Brittany and Cody Parson, Andrew, Benjamin, Matthew, Elisa and Michael Morgan. She is also survived by great great granddaughter Quinn Dettorre. Helen was preceded in death by sisters Edna F. Swope, Dorothy M. Renshaw and Thelma Hockensmith.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. There will also be visitation one hour before the service on Thursday at the church.
Religious Service at Siloam United Methodist Church, Harrisonville, PA at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 with Pastor Gail Kitchen officiating.
Interment at Siloam United Methodist Cemetery, Harrisonville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Ave., Altoona, PA 16602.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 6, 2019