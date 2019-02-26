|
HERBERT GUNTHER ARM, Ph.D. CAPT., Medical Service Corps, U.S.Navy, Ret. age 92 of Quincy Retirement Village,PA and formerly of Gettysburg,Pa. died February 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children.
Born Oct. 23,1926 in Easton,Pa., he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Elizabeth D. Arm. He lived his early life in Phillipsburg, N.J.,
graduating in 1944 from Phillipsburg High School. Enlisting in the Navy in April 1944, he retired after more than thirty years spanning World War II, Korea and Vietnam having served in the South Pacific, Egypt, Taiwan, Central America and Southeast Asia. His duty stations included USS SARASOTA (APA 204); Epidemic Disease Control Unit 2; Naval Medical Research Institute, Bethesda; research units in Cairo, Egypt; Taipei, Taiwan; Camp Lejeune, NC; and, Commanding Officer of the Naval Unit, Fort Detrick, MD. At the time of his retirement in 1974, he was Assistant to Chief, Medical Service Corps for Medical Allied Sciences Officers; Consultant to the Surgeon General for Microbiology; and, Program Manager for Infectious Diseases Research, Bureau Medicine and Surgery. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with star.
He proudly served his country honorably for 31 years.
A graduate of Washington State College and Baylor University College of Medicine, he received a doctorate in microbiology from the University of Maryland. He was an Emeritus Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, Emeritus member of the American Society for Microbiology, Sigma Alpha Omicron Microbiology Honorary Society, past president of the Upper Potomac Chapter of the Retired Officers Association, past president of Quincy Resident Council and past president of the Lions Club of Waynesboro, PA. He was Lion of the Year (2011) and a Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Clubs International Foundation. He was currently active representative for Legislative Affairs-PA for the Upper Potomac Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, a member of the American Legion Post 15 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 695, both of Waynesboro,PA; and, the Fleet Reserve Association. He was a Life Member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Greencastle, Pa. He was devoted to the community projects of the Waynesboro Lions Club and was an avid bowler. A man with an outstanding sense of humor, he loved his God, country, and family. He met and married the love of his life, Navy Nurse Nettie Ann DeLisa , at Pearl Harbor, T.H. in 1952.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Nettie Ann Arm of Quincy; daughter Nancy Arm-Progar of Thurmont, Md.; son Randy W. Arm of Roanoke, VA; Granddaughter Merissa Progar, Grandson Eric Progar ; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister Dorothy Daasch and Son-in-law Joseph Progar.
Although he could be inurned at the Arlington National Cemetery,
he chose inurnment with family in the Historic Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick Maryland.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1:00P.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the chapel at Minnich Manor on Wesley Drive, Quincy Retirement Village., Waynesboro, PA, where military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of charles nitterhouse v.f.w. Post #1599, Chambersburg.
Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements were made by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA 17268
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 26, 2019