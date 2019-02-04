|
Mr. James R. Gourley, Jr., 71, of Orrtanna, PA, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in the York Hospital.
Born December 3, 1947 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late James R. Gourley, Sr. and Lenore M. (Houser) Gourley.
Mr. Gourley served with the United States Marine Corps.
He and his wife of over 48 years, Victoria Z. (Haines) Gourley, were married on November 8, 1970.
He worked at Blosser Baby Shoe Company, Eagle Construction, and Gettysburg College.
Mr. Gourley was a member of Orrtanna United Methodist Church and enjoyed trains, viewing constellations, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Tracy Z. Sentz and her husband, Matthew of Gettysburg, PA and Stephanie M. Helm and her husband, Dan of Aspers, PA; three grandchildren, Abby Z. Sentz, Zachary W. Sentz, and Andrew F. Helm; one brother, Donald R. Gourley of Waynesboro; one sister, Carol Ann Riffle of Caledonia, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel L. Gourley.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Rd, Orrtanna, PA, with Pastor Ken Aker officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
There will be a public viewing from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adams County Literacy Council, 34 Foth Alley, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 4, 2019