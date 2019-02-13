|
|
James Ryan Lucid of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, died in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was 97 years old.
Mr. Lucid was born in Batavia, New York, on December 20, 1921, the first of four children born to Ethel C. Ryan and Leo M. Lucid. He graduated from Batavia High School 1939, Holy Cross College (BS in Physics) 1943, the Air Force Institute of Technology (BS in Electronics Engineering) 1953, and American University (MBA) 1969.
An electrical engineer, Mr. Lucid enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and was commissioned as a first lieutenant in 1944. He worked for the U.S. Army Signal Corps, and was promoted to second lieutenant by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, then the Chief of Staff, of the War Department, in 1946. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1967, having served two tours of duty in Europe and various tours in the United States.
Following his military career, Mr. Lucid worked for fifteen years in federal civil service for the Department of the Army Headquarters, NATO, in Brussels, Belgium, and later at Fort Ritchie military base, in Maryland. Retiring in1984, he was an acknowledged communications expert and provided communications support for U.S. Air Force intelligence collection sites around the world. He was a member of the Waynesboro Lions Club, the Pen Mar Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the American Legion, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 731.
After World War II, while stationed in Paris, France, he met Laurette Suzanne Brunel, daughter of Julien E. Brunel and Therese M. Misellone, of Ballons-en-Provence, France. They were married in Paris on December 14, 1946. Mrs. Lucid died on September 21, 2007. He was preceded in death by his sister Eugenie M. Lucid and brother Morgan L. Lucid. He is survived by his sister, M. Celestine Dudley; his daughters Celeste Y. Lucid Wiser, Patrice M. Lucid, and Danielle T. Lucid; his grandchildren Kristofer L. Gray, A. Simone Gray, and Jenny L. Robledo; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews in both France and the United States.
Mr. Lucid was a member of St. Rita's Church in Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania. A mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on February 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland. A reception will follow at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis Maryland. A military interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Salvation Army or St. Rita's Church.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 13, 2019