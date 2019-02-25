|
|
Mr. Jerry D. Lohr, 77, of Orchard Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away, Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Born March 28, 1941 in Hooversville, PA he was the son of the late David and Rella (Buchanan) Lohr.
Mr. Lohr was a graduate of Conemaugh Township High School with the Class of 1959.
He served in the United States Air Force and later went on to work as a civilian with the United States Army as a Communications Specialist. Over his 35 years with the Army he was employed at Site R, Blue Ridge Summit, PA; Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD; and Fort Detrick, Frederick, MD. Mr. Lohr retired in 1998.
He and his late wife, the late Nancy L. (Turk) Lohr, were married on January 30, 1965 in St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Hooversville, PA. They moved to the Waynesboro area in 1967 and have lived at their residence on Orchard Road since July of 1969. Mrs. Lohr passed away February 7, 2002.
Mr. Lohr was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Eagles Club, Inc., Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, and the Acacia Lodge #586 F. & A.M., all in Waynesboro.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, camping, and watching sports.
He is survived by two daughters, Christine Kostecki of Tampa, FL and Diane Lohr of Waynesboro; one son, Eric Lohr of Waynesboro; two granddaughters Karisa Kostecki and Julia Kostecki; two sisters, Janet Gindlesperger and Jean Thomas and her husband, Millard both of Hooversville, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by seven siblings, Zella Naugle, Dayton Lohr, Gerald Lohr, Genevieve Brandt, Kenneth Lohr, Fred Lohr, and Morris Lohr.
Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro with Rev. Dennis Beaver officiating and at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 1439 Ridge Rd., Hooversville, PA with Pastor Nila Cogan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday evening in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro and one hour prior to the service in the St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Hooversville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church Renovation Fund 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 1439 Ridge Rd., Hooversville, PA 15936.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 25, 2019