Mrs. Judith Ann (Flory) Elden, 77, of East Second Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born May 28, 1941 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Fred F. and Ethel M. (Decker) Flory.
Mrs. Elden was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1959. She later attended Juanita College and graduated from Hagerstown Business College.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Guy Mark Elden, were married October 19, 1963. Mr. Elden passed away April 12, 2014.
Mrs. Elden was employed by Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro for 20 years and Beck Manufacturing, Greencastle, PA for 23 years. She also worked part-time at Renfrew Museum and Park, Waynesboro for a number of years.
She was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, Renfrew Museum and Park, Blue Ridge Knitters Guild and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Elden enjoyed time spent with family, knitting, crocheting and playing bridge.
She is survived by one son, Guy Matthew Elden of Waynesboro; three granddaughters, Emily, Sarah, and Jessica; five nephews; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Mrs. Elden was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy F. Beck.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with the Rev. Ruth Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Renfrew Museum and Park, 1010 East Main Street, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 12, 2019