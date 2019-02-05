|
|
Mrs. Margaret L. (Ashbaugh) Baumgardner, 96, a resident of the Mennonite Home, Hagerstown, MD, and formerly of Baumgardner Lane, Rouzerville, PA, died Sunday morning, February 3, 2019, in the nursing home.
Born January 31, 1923 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Robert Elroy and Lillie F. (Dicken) Ashbaugh.
Mrs. Baumgardner graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1941.
She and her husband, the late C. Melvin Baumgardner, were married on December 24, 1941 in Waynesboro. They spent all of their married life on Baumgardner Lane, Rouzerville. Mr. Baumgardner died on January 6, 2008.
In her early life, Mrs. Baumgardner worked at The Arcade Theatre, Waynesboro. She also enjoyed working Saturday evenings in the snack shack at the Lincoln Speedway. However, she was a homemaker most of her life.
She was a member of the Rouzerville Church of the Brethren and enjoyed baking and cooking.
She is survived by three children, Darlene K. Greenawalt, Linda L. Barkdoll, and John R. Baumgardner and his wife, Linda, all of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Mike Barkdoll, Clint Barkdoll, Jim Greenawalt, Joe Greenawalt, and Pam Wagner; three great-grandsons, Dylan Earnst, Will Barkdoll, and Luke Barkdoll; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Terry Barkdoll and Joseph Greenawalt; two brothers, Herbert Ashbaugh, who was killed in action during World War II and Richard Ashbaugh; and one sister, D. Jean Walck.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Rouzerville Lions Club, P.O. Box 337, Rouzerville, PA 17250.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 5, 2019