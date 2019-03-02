|
|
Nancy Jane (Younker) Clever, 72, of Greeneville, formerly of Greencastle, PA, where she resided with her husband of 55 years, the late Gerald Clever, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Clever was a homemaker and a member of the Hill Street Church of God, where she served as clerk. She was known as an avid cook and poet among her family and friends. She is best known for her engaging personality and sense of humor. She always had a joke to tell.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Amy and Marty Hopson; 3 sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Kelly Clever of PA, Chris and Tina Clever of PA, Lance and Melissa Clever of PA; 8 grandchildren: Zachary, Sawyer, Ethan, Chantz, Luke, Hunter, Jesse, and Skylar; 2 brothers and a sister-in-law: Thomas and Sarah Younker, and Steven Younker; sister and brother-in-law: Donna and Timothy Folden; 2 special caregivers (brother-in-law and sister-in-law): Roy and Denise Clever; several special nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Garvin and Dorothy Younker.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Toppenberg and his nurse, Sabrina, and Nikki with Amedisys Home Health.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 3PM at Hill Street Church of God, with Rev. Jack Kirkendall officiating. Interment will be in River Hill Cemetery. The Congregation of Hill Street Church of God will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Street Church of God Building fund, 604 N. Hill Street, Greeneville, TN 37745. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 2, 2019