Pastor Terrence L. Bakner Sr., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Mr. Bakner was a pastor for the United Brethren in Christ and Churches of God denominations until his retirement. Most recently he has been a resident at the senior apartments known as Wesley House at Quincy village. He is survived by his children, Terresa Bakner, Lee Bakner and Jeremi Bakner, as well as his grandchildren Ben Pheil, Lydia Pheil, Erika Bakner and Kaelah Bakner. Mr. Bakner was a graduate of Quincy H.S. and went on to complete his undergraduate degree at Huntington College and Masters of Divinity at Myerstown Theological Seminary. He cared deeply for the Church Communities he served and was an avid outdoorsman in his free time. His many friends, relatives and fellow congregants at Blue Rock United Brethren in Christ Church will miss him. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
