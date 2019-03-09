|
|
Mr. Thomas K. Ankerbrand, 69, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Quincy Village, Quincy, PA.
Born July 28, 1949 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Kenneth B. and Arlene A. (Hepfer) Ankerbrand.
Mr. Ankerbrand was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1968. He later graduated from Hagerstown Junior College with a degree in broadcasting.
He was employed as radio announcer Tom Bradley at WAYZ and WWMD in Hagerstown for many years.
Mr. Ankerbrand was a member of the Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, the Owl's Club, both of Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Fire Company for 50 years and the Fayetteville Fire Company. He loved his job, walking, and spending time with his great niece and nephew.
He is survived by his sister, Ellen Ankerbrand Boyle of Waynesboro; a niece, Nicole Small of Waynesboro; a great nephew, Kyle Freeland; and a great-niece Jerica Freeland.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a niece, Jennifer Jones Leister.
Services and burial in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 9, 2019