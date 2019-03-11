Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
13219 Monterey Lane
Blue Ridge Summit, PA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
St. Rita Catholic Church, Parish Hall
13219 Monterey Lane
Blue Ridge Summit, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Andrew Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Wetzel


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Wetzel Obituary
Vivian Wetzel, 96, loving and devoted mother and grandmother of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on March 10, 2019. Born in Williamsport, PA, on October 30, 1922, she was the daughter of Dr. Raymond J. Bower and Mary J. (Carson) Bower. She lived her early life in South Williamsport and graduated from Marywood University, Scranton, PA, in 1944.
In 1945, she married the love of her life, Charles W. Wetzel. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary prior to his passing in 2007. They moved to Waynesboro in 1947 where they established and operated C. W. Wetzel Floor & Wall Covering on Walnut Street until their retirement in 1985.
Vivian was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Blue Ridge Summit, PA. She is survived by her children, Mary L. Wetzel of Waynesboro; Linda L. Tafel of Cary, NC; Raymond H. Wetzel and wife R.J. of Rotonda West, FL; and Donna R. Barnhart and husband Buck of Waynesboro; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandsons; and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and twin sisters, Doris Cassady and Lois Bower.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in St. Rita Catholic Church, 13219 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating. Burial at St. Andrew Cemetery will follow the service.
There will be a reception for friends and family at St. Rita Parish Hall after the burial.
Donations in her memory can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now