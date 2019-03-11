|
Vivian Wetzel, 96, loving and devoted mother and grandmother of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on March 10, 2019. Born in Williamsport, PA, on October 30, 1922, she was the daughter of Dr. Raymond J. Bower and Mary J. (Carson) Bower. She lived her early life in South Williamsport and graduated from Marywood University, Scranton, PA, in 1944.
In 1945, she married the love of her life, Charles W. Wetzel. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary prior to his passing in 2007. They moved to Waynesboro in 1947 where they established and operated C. W. Wetzel Floor & Wall Covering on Walnut Street until their retirement in 1985.
Vivian was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Blue Ridge Summit, PA. She is survived by her children, Mary L. Wetzel of Waynesboro; Linda L. Tafel of Cary, NC; Raymond H. Wetzel and wife R.J. of Rotonda West, FL; and Donna R. Barnhart and husband Buck of Waynesboro; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandsons; and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and twin sisters, Doris Cassady and Lois Bower.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in St. Rita Catholic Church, 13219 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating. Burial at St. Andrew Cemetery will follow the service.
There will be a reception for friends and family at St. Rita Parish Hall after the burial.
Donations in her memory can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2019