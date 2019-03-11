|
Mr. William D. "Bill" Calhoun, 77, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Harrisburg, PA.
Born December 30, 1941 in Petersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Annah (Harper) Calhoun.
Mr. Calhoun was a graduate of Moorefield, WV High School. He later received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University and his Master's Degree in Structural Engineering, also from West Virginia University.
He was employed as a structural engineer at Strait Manufacturing, Greencastle, PA.
Mr. Calhoun was a member of Mont Alto United Methodist Church and Chi Epsilon Honorary Fraternity for Engineers at WVU. He also served as a Boy Scout Leader and volunteer for the Girl Scouts and Special Olympics.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always put family first. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and photography.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Jean (Robertson) Calhoun, whom he married December 29, 1962; five children, Lori Young of Greencastle, Gina Calhoun-Heller of Waynesboro, William D. Calhoun, II and his significant other, Jody Shauf of Waynesboro, Rachel Calhoun of Mont Alto and Richard D. Calhoun and his wife, Heidi of Waynesboro; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Snyder of Moorefield, WV.
A Celebration of His Life will be held from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Quincy Community Center, 8098 Anthony Highway, Waynesboro. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
It was his request to have no public viewing.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: Franklin County Special Olympics, c/o Dennis Dewey, 328 Rolling Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2019