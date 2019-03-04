AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR ALEXANDER (ALEX) WINSTON JOSEPH ANGLIN SWAN, beloved husband of Mrs J. Vinola Whitter-Swan, son to the late Charles Mark and Ismay Alice Swan (nee Wade), beloved father to Alicia (Kevin) Swan, Jenal Swan (Kerry Tucker), Margo (Shennon) Burchall, Alexis Swan (Kori Tucker), stepfather to Tammy and Vincent Whitter Jr, brother to Greta Edness (Raymond) (USA), Esther Bean (Dr Gerard), Marion Cole (Otha) (USA), Valerie Dill (Carlton 'Pepe'), The Rev Dr Charles Swan (CAD), Dawson Swan, Gerald Simons (Sheila), in his 77th year. of 14 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019