We regret to announce the passing of ALFRED ALVA THOMPSON, beloved son of the late Shirley Thompson and the late Edwin "Gandy" Bulford, in his 51st year, of 6 Spring Benny Drive, Sandys. Alfred leaves to celebrate his life, daughter: Danielle Thompson; sisters: Ashanti Andrade (Pelon) and Joann Thompson; brothers: Sherman, Martin (Evelyn) and Edwin Thompson. Predeceased by sister, Barbara Herbert. Further details will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Alva Thompson.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019