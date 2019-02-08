Alfred Alva Thompson

We regret to announce the passing of ALFRED ALVA THOMPSON, beloved son of the late Shirley Thompson and the late Edwin "Gandy" Bulford, in his 51st year, of 6 Spring Benny Drive, Sandys. Alfred leaves to celebrate his life, daughter: Danielle Thompson; sisters: Ashanti Andrade (Pelon) and Joann Thompson; brothers: Sherman, Martin (Evelyn) and Edwin Thompson. Predeceased by sister, Barbara Herbert. Further details will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
